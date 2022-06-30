Deepak Punia to join Bajrang in U.S. training camp

Tokyo Olympian wrestler Deepak Punia will join compatriot and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia for a government-funded training camp at the Michigan University in the United States ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The Union Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will provide financial assistance towards the two wrestlers’ training, travel, daily costs and boarding for the camp at Michigan University, scheduled to go on till July 30. Dr. Anand, Bajrang’s physiotherapist, will also be attending to Deepak’s needs during the foreign camp, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed in a release.

The training stint in the USA will help the two wrestlers prepare for the Commonwealth Games and upcoming major competitions like the World Championship. Both Bajrang and Deepak are now waiting for UK Visa (for CWG) and will depart for the USA soon.

Earlier this week, Deepak Punia won a bronze medal in the 86kg freestyle weight category at the U23 Asian wrestling championships 2022 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. He defeated Maksat Satybaldy of Kazakhstan to claim the medal.