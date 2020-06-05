India pacer Deepak Chahar said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) could be the perfect start for the cricketers after spending more than three months inside the home without training due to the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will need to slowly get back into the system and I believe that IPL could be the perfect vehicle for us to return to cricketing action. It helps that we have a lot of games and that gets you into the rhythm. If you make a player play an ODI or Test immediately after the break, the body might break down due to the load. Like when you hit the gym, you don’t do a 100kg bench press to start with,” Chahar was quoted as saying by IANS.

“Similarly, playing the IPL will help not just the bowlers, but all cricketers as the level of competition you get here is top-class. But we do need a proper camp before the IPL starts so that we can get back into the groove after this phase away from the game,” he smiled.

The 27-year-old right-arm pacer, who plies his trade with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, also talked about the injury that he suffered in December and explained how it affected him mentally at a time when he was ascending his way to become a permanent member in the limited-overs set-up of the national team.

As a pacer who was starting to find his place on the international scene, Chahar says that the news of a stress fracture – back in December – was slightly scary to begin with as that would mean missing out for the next 3-4 months in order to fully recover.

“When I got to know of the injury, it came out to be a stress fracture and that takes 3-4 months to heal completely. So initially it did feel a little scary because it was such an important phase in my career as I was doing well in T20Is and was just getting into the groove in ODIs. But I have had injuries in the past and I knew how to go about it and come back stronger,” he pointed.

With IANS inputs