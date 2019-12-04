Amid all sorts of speculation around his next club, Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have dropped a major hint about his future assignment as he is setting himself up for yet another challenge in his illustrious career.

Notably, the Swede had announced earlier in the year that he was not going to continue playing at the Major League Soccer (MLS) with LA galaxy. He has now revealed hints which suggest he might reunite with one of his former clubs.

In a recent interaction with GQ Italy, Zlatan shed light upon his future. He admitted that he was going back to Italy. He also went on to say that it was a club with a lot of history and one that needed to start winning again.

“I will go to a team that has to win again, that has to renew its history, that is looking for of a challenge against all. Only then will I be able to find the necessary stimuli to surprise you again…. As a footballer it is not just a matter of choosing a team, there are other factors that must square. Even in the interests of my family … See you soon in Italy ” Ibrahimovic revealed in the interview.

A club with history in Italy and one that has to win again- In our humble estimation this club is most likely to be none other than AC Milan for whom the star footballer played until 2012. However, the estimation is not backed by any official announcement. This news might just end all sorts of speculation revolving around Zlatan Ibrahimovic.