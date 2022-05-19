De Kock, Rahul shatter plethora of IPL records with their historic opening stand for LSG

Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul broke a slew of records during their historic opening partnership against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 66th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday, adding to their illustrious careers.

Both de Kock and Rahul remained not out until the final ball of the LSG innings and showed no mercy to the KKK bowlers. Notably, it was the first time in IPL history that a team batted the entire 20 overs without losing a wicket.

The 210-run opening partnership between de Kock and Rahul was the highest in IPL history. Prior to this, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner held the record for the highest opening partnership in the IPL, adding 185 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

In 2017, Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn added 183 for the first wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Lions. In addition, KL Rahul contributed 183 runs with Mayank Agarwal for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2020, which is now the fourth highest opening partnership.

Meanwhile, it was the third highest wicket partnership in the cash-rich league. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have the most partnerships for any wicket in the IPL. For the second wicket, the RCB duo has done it twice (229 Kohli – RCB v GL Bengaluru 2016) and (215 not out Kohli – de Villiers RCB v MI Mumbai WS 2015).

De Kock’s 140 not out off 70 was the third highest individual score in the IPL, trailing only Chris Gayle (175 not out off 66) and Brendon McCullum (158 not out off 73).

LSG skipper Rahul, on the other hand, crossed 500 runs for the season with his knock of 68 not out off 51. He became the second player after David Warner to do so in five consecutive editions.

(Inputs from IANS)