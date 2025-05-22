DC’s Mukesh Kumar fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar was fined 10% of his match money after his team’s defeat by Mumbai Indians (MI) formally terminated their chances of making the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs, according to ESPNcricinfo.

As per Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with mistreating cricket equipment, apparel, or ground equipment during a game, Kumar was convicted of a Level 1 violation. He accepted the punishment imposed by match referee Daniel Manohar and acknowledged the accusation.

On Wednesday, Kumar had a difficult time with the ball. In his four overs, he conceded 48 runs, including three sixes and five boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir struck him for 27 runs in the 19th over of the innings, which was the most destructive and helped Mumbai to a solid 180. He concluded with 2/48, and that over went for 6, 1, 4, 6, 6, and 4.

Delhi’s batting collapsed for just 121 runs when Kumar was replaced later in the game and DC brought in KL Rahul as their impact player throughout the chase. Vipraj Nigam (20) and Sameer Rizvi (39), the only two uncapped players, were able to reach the 20-run or higher milestone. Mumbai’s bowlers were excellent, particularly Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner. Together, the pair bowled 44 deliveries, taking three wickets and conceding only 23 runs.

Kumar has participated in 11 of DC’s 13 games this season and taken 11 wickets. With an economy rate of 10.11 and an average of 32.63 runs, he has been pricey, though. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings being the final three teams, the playoff spots are assured after Mumbai’s victory. Which position these four teams will occupy in the rankings prior to the playoffs will be decided by their upcoming group stage matches.