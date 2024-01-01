David Warner retires from ODIs ahead of his final Test against Pakistan

The dynamic Australian opener David Warner announced his retirement from one-day international cricket on Monday, ahead of his final Test against Pakistan this week, although he left the door open to play in the 2025 Champions Trophy if necessary.

The 37-year-old had previously declared that he would retire from Test cricket after Australia’s forthcoming Test against Pakistan in Sydney, but Warner has now announced that he will also retire from ODI cricket. The opener, however, has stated that he will be eligible for selection in the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Warner has stated that winning the World Cup in India this year was a huge accomplishment, which he had previously considered. “I’m definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well,” he said to the media on Monday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. “That was something that I had said through the World Cup; get through that, and winning it in India, I think that’s a massive achievement.”

So I’ll make that decision today to retire from those forms, which will let me participate in some other leagues across the world and help the one-day squad progress a little bit. I’m aware that the Champions Trophy is approaching. If I’m still playing quality cricket in two years and I’m still around and they need someone, I’ll be available.”

Warner had an outstanding World Cup performance, finishing as his team’s best run scorer. In 11 games, the left-handed batter scored 535 runs at an average of 48.63 and a strike rate of 108.29, including two hundred and one fifty. His highest score of 163 came against Pakistan in Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The southpaw has 6932 runs at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of 97.26 in 161 ODIs, with 22 hundreds and 33 half-centuries to his record. Warner made his ODI debut against South Africa in Hobart in January 2009, finishing as the team’s sixth-highest run scorer after Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Mark Waugh, Michael Clarke, and Steve Waugh.

Because of Warner’s decision to retire from one-day cricket, Australia will require a new opener for their three-match series against the West Indies in February, which follows a two-test series in Adelaide and Brisbane.

Over the weekend, Australia coach Andrew McDonald characterized Warner, a larger-than-life character, as “probably our greatest ever three-format player.”

But he will be remembered for his role in the historic ball-tampering fiasco in South Africa in 2018.

He was banned for a year, along with skipper Steve Smith, for his role in the third Test catastrophe in Cape Town, which saw Cameron Bancroft scuff the ball before attempting to bury the evidence down his trousers.