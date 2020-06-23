Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday put his weight firmly behind goalkeeper David De Gea, saying the Spaniard is the best goalkeeper in the world.

De Gea has drawn flak in the wake of the 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur. A powerful drive from Steven Bergwijn gave Spurs the lead and it was the second goal De Gea has conceded in his last seven outings.

“David is the best goalkeeper in the world,” said Solskjaer at his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Sheffield United as quoted by Manchester United’s official website, manutd.com.

“He’s conceded two goals in the last seven games he’s played for us. There are a few games against City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton. Two goals in seven games.

“He’s been on a run of not conceding goals. The two goals? The Everton one is a freak one and this one, maybe he can save it, maybe he can’t save it. He makes great saves and wins games for us and I still think he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. He’s not making errors that you see time and time again.

“I’m really happy with his work. David is working consistently hard in training and I’m happy with his work.”

Solskjaer said he has had conversations with De Gea and the custodian is mentally very strong.

“I speak to David,” said the boss. “He’s been at United now for nine years – next year is his 10th season. He’s developed into a mature keeper. For me, the best keeper in the world.

“He’s had some fantastic seasons. I don’t think it’s a bad run when you concede two goals in seven games against the teams we’ve played against. He’s made some match-winning saves. He saved a point for us against Tottenham with the save straight after the goal. He’s a mentally very strong keeper. I speak to him every day.”