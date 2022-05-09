Former Manchester United star David Beckham has predicted ‘changes’ at the club as the fallout from their humiliating defeat to Brighton continues. He added that things will improve after the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag from Ajax this summer.

Manchester United legend David Beckham was among the guests at a star-studded F1 Grand Prix in Miami, where he was asked about his former club’s current situation.

After posing in the pit lane with sporting royalty Lewis Hamilton, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady for an iconic photo, the ex-United midfielder was asked by Sky Sports about his boyhood club, where he made 394 appearances and was hugely influential in the Treble-winning campaign of 1999.

“I think there are changes to be made and changes are happening,” he admitted.

“There are not many other teams who could have gone through what they’ve gone through in the last few years and still be filling out the stadium. It says a lot about the fans and what they believe in,” he said.

“They still turn up at the stadium. I turned up a few months back and every seat was filled. So the fans still believe, they still support and will always turn up for the team.”

The former England captain was also asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, the man who inherited his No.7 shirt after the Portugal international’s outstanding contribution of 24 goals since rejoining the club from Juventus this season.

Beckham expressed hope that the striker will remain at Old Trafford and continue to excite the fans on a regular basis.

“Obviously, Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years, with Leo (Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi). To see him stay, hopefully staying on at United, is important for the fans. I think it’s important to him. We all know how much Manchester United means to him,” Beckham was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Even at his age, Cristiano is still doing what he does best: scoring goals and creating opportunities. It’s truly incredible for him to be doing what he’s doing. “I hope it continues and that he stays for another year or two,” he said.

Beckham, a co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami, watched as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the reigning F1 champion, won the race ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second. It was the first Grand Prix in Florida, and it drew a lot of media attention.

(Inputs from IANS)