Kanye West’s partnership with Balenciaga comes to an end

As a result of Kanye West’s recent string of divisive and anti-Semitic comments, luxury fashion house Balenciaga announced that it would no longer collaborate with him. It was the first company to do so.

According to a statement from parent company Kering, according to Business of Fashion and Women’s Wear Daily and Forbes.com, Balenciaga “has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

With retailer Gap, West and Balenciaga worked together to create his short-lived Yeezy line. West and Gap ended their collaboration last month after West claimed the retailer had broken their agreement with him.

Balenciaga head Demna Gvasalia and West were reported to have a close relationship – West walked in Balenciaga’s Paris fashion show, and Gvasalia attended his Yeezy show – where West debut his “White Lives Matter” shirts – and West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian has been featured in many of the brand’s recent campaigns, and has frequently worn its fashions.

Forbes has not yet received a response from West and Kering, but West told Bloomberg via text message Friday, “God runs the world. We perform only for God. We serve only God. God bless.”

Many of the companies connected to West have remained silent as he has made numerous anti-Semitic and troubling comments since the beginning of October in interviews and on social media. Adidas declared that it was reviewing its nine-year partnership with West after he debuted the “White Lives Matter” shirts at his concert.

The Anti-Defamation League and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel made separate calls this week for businesses that benefit from Kanye West to cut ties with him. Adidas was asked to sever its ties to West.

West, who has made remarks about the “Jewish media” and threatened to “go deaf con 3 on Jewish people,” issued an apology this week for some of his statements. While West stated on Piers Morgan Uncensored that he did not regret his comments, he did express his sorrow for the families of those who “had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.”

The family of George Floyd announced earlier this week that they intended to sue West after he made irrational comments about Floyd’s passing. West would be buying it, according to the conservative social media site Parler, after being blocked on Twitter and Instagram.

