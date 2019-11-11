Manchester United defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday to move closer to Arsenal in the Premier League points tally and seems like the Red Devils have finally gained the much-needed momentum expected from them in the league.

Post the International break Manchester United have managed to win five games and also have a draw against their name in their seven matches. Daniel James has now claimed that plans made by their manager are finally bearing fruits in the form of wins.

“The gaffer [Solskjaer] at the start of the season… it was about moulding us as a team,” James was quoted

“As the weeks have gone by, the interplay… We played at Norwich and played at Chelsea, that interplay, creating chances going forward.

“That high press obviously is a big thing for us. Winning the ball high up and going on the counter and that’s how we got our goals [against Brighton].”

Undoubtedly, for Manchester United to remain in the race for the top four continuing their winning form would be crucial.

“Getting those three points going into the international break is massive,” James went on.

“We have a lot of games when we get back, Several cups and obviously the Premier League but we’ve just got to take every game in our stride and believe we can win every game because we’ve got the ability to do so.”