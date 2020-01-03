Veteran pacer Dale Steyn is all set to make his return to the international cricket in South Africa’s Twenty-20 International (T20I) series against England next month after playing his last international match in March next year.

“I know I’ll be part of (the T20 series against England), that was the last conversation I’ve had. I get a nice two-week break, then straight into it again,” Steyn was quoted as saying on Cricket Australia’s (CA) official digital platform cricket.com.au.

The Proteas will play England in a three-match One Day International (ODI) and T20I series after the four-match Test series, which is currently underway, gets over.

The 36-year-old also said that he will be leading the young bowling unit of his country and will hope his experience will help the likes of Kagiso Rabada flourish.

“I’ll be around for the ODIs – to be honest, I don’t know how much I’ll play (in the ODIs) … I’ll be there for that and then definitely the T20s. But I think it’s important to have that (experienced) figure around in the dressing room,” Steyn said.

“KG (Rabada) is very young – to lead the attack at 24, and the next bowlers to come in are all younger than him, I think he needs somebody that’s there that is experienced, to look around and he knows he’s not there only one there,” he added.

South Africa cricket have been in the middle of turmoil which has led to dismal on-field performance. In the ODI World Cup held last year, the Faf du Plessis-led side failed to make the semifinals of the tournament.

With the ICC T20 World Cup coming this year, Steyn is hoping to lead the South Africa attack and is eager to make amends in the team’s fortune if he is selected for the multi-nation tournament, to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

“That is very much on my agenda. I’m starting to enjoy my cricket a lot more now, I think four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are,” said Steyn who is currently plying his trade at the Big Bash League (BBL) with Melbourne Stars.