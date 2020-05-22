Pleased with the effort of Kolkata Police, who helped the people of the state in the restoration work after the Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to social media to acknowledge their work.

“So proud of kolkata police,” said Ganguly retweeting a video wherein his state police could be seen removing a fallen free from the road.

“Unbelievable effort as they say,” wrote the BCCI chief in another tweet.

Unbelievable effort as they say ….. https://t.co/wTqKwwQ62p — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

“Cyclone Amphan has left a trail of devastation beyond our thoughts. While the material damage is substantial, Bengal stands united in this time of crisis. Together we will overcome this because nothing can dampen the spirit and strength of the people of Bengal,” she said in a tweet.

Cyclone #Amphan has left a trail of devastation beyond our thoughts. While the material damage is substantial, Bengal stands united in this time of crisis. Together we will overcome this because nothing can dampen the spirit and strength of the people of Bengal. জয় বাংলা। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 21, 2020

Cyclone Amphan leading to strong winds with speed up to 125 kmph per hour upturned cars in West Bengal. Meanwhile, the trees and electricity poles were torn off and eventually blocked roads.

North and South 24 Paraganas of Bengal also came in the ambit of the super cyclone.