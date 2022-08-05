CWG 2022: Mixed TT duos of Sreeja Akula-Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra-Sathiya Gnanasekaran qualify for QFs

The eighth day of India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham got off to a good start as the table tennis mixed doubles duos of Sreeja Akula and Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran advanced to the quarterfinals after winning their round of 16 matches on Friday.

Ho Ying and Leong Cheng Feng of Malaysia were defeated 3-1 by Akula and Kamal. The Indian duo won the match by scores of 5-11, 11-2, 11-6, and 11-5. Akula and Kamal got off to a bad start, losing the first game badly. However, they recovered and defeated their opponents in their next three games to secure a quarterfinal berth.

The mixed doubles team of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, on the other hand, defeated the Nigerian team of Ajoke Ojomu and Olajide Omotayo 3-0.

Batra-Gnanasekaran dominated the match and advanced to the quarterfinals in three games, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7.

So far, India has only won one medal in the discipline.

On Tuesday, the Indian men’s table tennis team won gold by defeating Singapore 3-1 in the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

There is a lot of exciting Table Tennis action coming for the fans later today. Here are the matches scheduled:

-04:30 PM: Manika Batra / Chitale Diya Parag vs Chung Rheann / Spicer Catherine (Trinidad and Tobago) – Women’s Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)

-05:00 PM: Sreeja Akula / Reeth Tennison vs Elliott Lucy / Plaistow Rebecca (Scotland) – Women’s Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)

-05:05 PM: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Finn Luu (Australia) – Men’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)

-05:45 PM: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Mccreery (Northern Ireland) – Men’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)

-05:45 PM: Sanil Shetty vs Derek Agrefa (Ghana) – Men’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.

(Inputs from ANI)