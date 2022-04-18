Ambati Rayudu becomes the 10th Indian cricketer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to reach the 4000 run milestone during his 46 run batting spell as his Chennai Super Kings team lost against the Gujarat Titans in the TATA IPL 2022 at the MCA stadium on Sunday. He has been representing the four-time IPL champions for 5 years now.

Rayudu was picked up by the CSK team in the 2018 auction and was yet again bought by the men in Yellow in the 2022 IPL mega auction . He has scored 1,628 runs for the Chennai team at a strike rate of 127.88.

Rayudu’s 46 off 31 balls against the Gujarat Titans came in a losing cause.

Rayudu is sharing this milestone with two of his teammates as well in the name of former teammate Suresh Raina (5529) and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It was yet another disappointing night for the Chennai Super Kings who fell to their fifth defeat of the season as a brilliant knock of 94 runs by David Miller made them lose the game with one ball to spare to the Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad managed to score a brilliant 73 runs off 48 balls which helped his team post 169/5 on the scoreboard for Gujarat to chase.

Apart from the opener, Ambati Rayudu helped by a contribution of 46 runs off just 31 balls and helped Gaikwad in their third wicket partnership which lasted for 56 balls as the duo managed to make 96 runs. Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 12) and Shivam Dube (19 off 17) contributed towards the end as well.

Chasing a not so high total, Gujarat didn’t get off to a good start as they lost the wickets of Shubman Gill (0), Vijay Shankar (0) and Abhinav Manohar (12) inside the powerplay, which found them at 16/3.

At 87/5 after the 13th over, Gujarat were struggling but Miller and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan had other plans.

(Inputs from IANS)