Cricket South Africa (CSA) director Graeme Smith’s term has been extended till April 2022, confirmed the apex cricket body of the country on Friday.

Smith, who in December 2019 was elected for the post on an interim basis, will now serve a two-year term.

“Graeme has made a huge impact with his energy, expertise, hard work ethic and characteristic determination and passion he has brought to the position during the six months he has served in an acting capacity,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul as quoted by the CSA’s official website.

“Although there is certainly a great deal of work to be done, as reflected by the performances of our various national teams, he has certainly put our cricket on an upward trajectory that provides light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

Meanwhile, Smith said he was delighted to stay on board as part of the team to take South African cricket forward. “My appointment brings a degree of permanency to my position which makes planning the road ahead a lot easier.

“As Dr. Faul has said, there is a lot of work that still needs to be done, not just at international level but throughout our pipeline development pathways as well but I am determined to get South African cricket back to where it belongs as one of the world leaders at international level,” he concluded.