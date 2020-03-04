Star Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who flew home to Madeira after his mother was rushed to hospital following a suspected case of stroke, has revealed that she is “currently stable” and is recovering.

“Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time,” Ronaldo tweeted on Wednesday.

According to a report in goal.com, Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro, 65, was admitted to Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital.

She has already had a blood clot removed from an artery, and is reportedly now in a conscious and stable condition while being kept under observation.

The report further said that Ronaldo travelled to the Portuguese island on a private jet after being granted a day off on compassionate leave by Juventus.

At the start of 2019, Dolores had revealed she was ‘fighting for her life’ after a recurrence of cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 2007.