If reports from certain sections of the media are to be believed, Juventus forward and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his club to sign RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland in the summer transfer window in 2020. Notably, Haaland is a transfer target for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to a report carried by Spanish media outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid had thought of offering as much as €50million for the 19 year old striker but Juventus are set to go past Real Madrid as they are planning a bid of around €65million for the Norwegian striker.

Earlier it was also claimed by various reports that Haaland was a target of Premier League side Manchester United but the player had rubbished those reports, stating that he was “bored” of all such talks.

“It’s boring [the rumours about Manchester United]. I’m bored now. On a scale of 1 to 10 [of how bored]? 9.9,” he had said as quoted by Fox Sports.

“The media attention is huge. It’s good pressure.”

“The club is good at shielding me a little, but I hope it will be more shielding in the future.”

“It will be difficult, but we will try. I want to be shielded,” he further said.

It is worth highlighting that the current Salzburg star has already netted as many as 7 goals in the UEFA Champions League this season- including a hat-trick against Genk and a brace against Napoli- and is widely regarded as one of the brightest future stars in the football arena.