Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to return to training on Tuesday.

The Portuguese star had stopped training and had gone to his hometown Madeira after Serie A in March got suspended due to the coronavirus crisis that has so far killed around 31 thousand and has infected over 2.25 lakh people in Italy, as per the data of Worldometer.

The Italian government had said that from May 4 citizens can exercise in parks and athletes involved in individual sport can begin training again. The permission saw the football teams get a green signal to resume training.

As a result, Ronaldo on May 5 returned to Turin and remained in isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure as the players coming back to Italy were asked to undergo two weeks of quarantine upon their arrival before they begin training again.

In a recent development, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he needs “more guarantees” before the green light can finally be given for the resumption of Serie A after a two-month lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Clubs have already suggested June 13 as a date for the championship to restart while group training will get underway on Monday.

However, there are splits over how to proceed. “Before starting the season, we need a few more guarantees and, speaking to Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora, we don’t have those at this moment,” Conte told a televised news conference on Saturday as quoted by AFP.

