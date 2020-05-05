Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Turin on Monday and will isolate himself for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Notably, Serie A remains suspended since March due to the coronavirus crisis that has killed more than 29,000 and has infected over 2 lakh people in Italy so far, as per the data of Worldometer.

The players coming back will have to undergo two weeks of quarantine upon their arrival in Italy before they begin training again, Goal reported.

Notably, the Italian government had said that from Monday (May 4) citizens can exercise in parks and athletes involved in individual sport can begin training again. The permission saw the football teams get a green signal to resume training from Monday.

Talking about Ronaldo, the striker is a modern-day football machine who has won trophies wherever he has been to. He became a household name following his transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United in 2003 and since then, he has won several team and individual honours.

Apart from five Ballon d’Or crowns — second only to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi who has six — Ronaldo has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, where he currently plies his trade with heavyweights Juventus.

He is also the highest goal-scorer in the history of the Champions League and has won the trophy an astonishing five times.

Ronaldo also ended Portugal’s trophy drought by leading them to their maiden Euro title in 2016 and the Nations League in 2019.

(With stats and inputs from IANS)