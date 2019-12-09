If reports from certain sections of the media are to be believed, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, in fact, regrets moving to the Serie A giants from Real Madrid after he missed out on winning the Ballon d’Or on both 2018 as well as 2019.

According to a report carried by the Spanish news agency ABC, Ronaldo has told a few of his former Real Madrid teammates that on second thought he regrets leaving the La Liga heavyweights as he believes that he would have won both 2018 as well as 2019 Ballon d’Or had he remained with them.

The football world was left in splits when Real Madrid had announced that CR7 would change bases to Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €112 million after his national team Portugal made an exit from the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Although the previous season was a good one for the Portugal legend, he has failed to find any form of form whatsoever having recorded just 8 goals and a couple of assists in 17 club matches from across all competitions.