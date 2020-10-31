Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus after nearly three weeks, the club confirmed on Friday. Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has finally tested negative for COVID-19 after nearly three weeks of contracting the virus, the Italian club confirmed on Friday.

Ronaldo had first tested positive on October 13 while he was on national duty with Portugal for the UEFA Nations League. He tested positive again for the second time nine days later on October 22.

Much to the disappointment of man, the five-times Ballon D’Or winner missed Juventus’s Champions League clash against Barcelona on October 28 which was expectedly touted as a Ronaldo-vs-Messi battle.

“Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19. The exam provided a negative result,” the Italian champions said in a statement.

“The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

The 35-year-old forward was asymptomatic. But he had been in self-quarantine since then and had skipped Portugal’s match against Sweden.

As a result of contracting the coronavirus, Ronaldo has already missed two games for Juventus’. And, apart from the UEFA Champions League encounter against Barcelona, he will also miss this weekend’s Serie A game against Hellas Verona

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier by Calciomercato that Juventus had informed UPAP – the authorised UEFA body in charge of certifying players to play European games under its mandate – that Ronaldo was fit to feature against the Catalan club.

The former Real Madrid player was seen in a good health in a video he posted on his social media platforms on Wednesday. He sported a shaved head while working out in isolation.

“Success in life is not measured by what you achieve, but by the obstacles you overcome,” the social media post said.

Ronaldo, who is the all-time highest goal scorer in the Champions League, was in action for the last time in Portugal’s Nations League stalemate against France.

The Bianconeri next play away against Spezia in Serie A. It will be big boost for Andrea Pirlo’s team, who are placed fifth, after the 2-0 defeat against Barcelona.