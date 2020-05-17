When asked if he was a fan of Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, the Hitman replied: “Cristiano Ronaldo is the king.” Rohit was interacting with newly appointed Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal and it was then that both the players discussed their love for Real Madrid and former Real Madrid star Ronaldo.

The star Indian opener has been very vocal about his love and support for Spanish giants Real Madrid. He is not only the La Liga ambassador in India but even flew to Spain to watch the El Clasico between Madrid and Barcelona in December.

When asked to say something about CR7, Rohit said, “Yes, of course. Who doesn’t love Ronaldo? He is the king. What he has done with his career is simply outstanding. You have to applaud whatever he has achieved in his career”.

“It is not easy because of the background that he came from. He had a very rough time at the start. I appreciate all these people who have a hard time in their career at the start, and towards the end, they have gone on to make it very big out of whatever opportunities they had,” he added.

Earlier Indian skipper Virat Kohli had also picked Ronaldo over his long-time rival Argentine Lionel Messi during an Instagram Live chat with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen.