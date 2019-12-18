Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a ridiculous amount of money in his life to date and the massive amount of property he owns is also a known fact. But recently, the Juventus forward bought a property in Lisbon, which according to reports is the most expensive flat ever sold in the city.

Though Ronaldo bought the flat in July last year, the amount he paid for it has recently come to the media forum. According to Marca, the 34-year-old striker paid £6.1 million for his Lisbon home.

The football talisman won a bidding war with two millionaires for the luxury flat, which is located in the Castilho 203 building in the Avenida de Liberdade area of the city. It’s also located next to the Eduardo VII Park which is close to the place Ronaldo spent some of his childhood days.

The flat is spread over 3,100 square feet and includes a spa, an indoor swimming pool, a gym and three large bedrooms.

In early December this year, Ronaldo missed the 2019 Ballon d’Or award to his long-time rival and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, who bagged his world-record sixth Ballon d’Or at the ceremony in Paris in early December.

In his club’s recent match on Sunday (IST), the Portuguese scored two goals as Juventus beat Udinese 3-1 to join Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table after Antonio Conte’s side were held 1-1 at Fiorentina.

Ronaldo struck twice in the first half to make it five goals in four games as the reigning champions got back winning after last weekend’s first defeat of the season to Lazio.