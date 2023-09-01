Cricketers who faced rape accusations, from Hardik Pandya to Sandeep Lamichhane

Extensive media attention has been devoted to cricketers who have been charged with rape. In this report, we will provide details on some of these cases and the specific charges leveled against the individuals involved. These include players from Hardik Pandya to Sandeep Lamichhane.

1. Sandeep Lamichhane:

Sandeep Lamichhane, a 23-year-old Nepalese cricketer and former captain of the Nepal national cricket team allegedly raped a minor, and submitted fake documents to the court to show the girl as an adult. (Also Read: Who is Sandeep Lamichhane?) This is an ongoing case. However, the police verified Lamichhane’s location in a hotel using CCTV footage, showing he was accommodated with the girl in question. On September 8th, the Kathmandu District Court authorized Lamichhane’s arrest to advance the ongoing investigation.

2. Makhaya Ntini:

In 1999, Makhaya Ntini, the 21-year-old fast bowler from South Africa’s Test cricket team, received a six-year prison sentence for a rape conviction. The court announced Ntini guilty in April of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old student. This happened in the restroom of East London’s Buffalo Park cricket ground after offering her a ride in his vehicle. While the prosecution had initially pushed for a 10-year imprisonment, the court ultimately imposed a lesser sentence, citing the victim’s lack of physical harm as a factor.

3. Hardik Pandya:

The spouse of a former trusted companion of Dawood Ibrahim had leveled allegations of drug use and sexual assault against him and a group of individuals. She had also contended that during the assault, this group of men engaged in “unnatural sexual acts,” with one of the individuals implicated being Hardik Pandya. Law enforcement authorities then issued a statement indicating that they were actively investigating and conducting inquiries to confirm the authenticity of these accusations.

4. Luke Pomersbach:

In 2012, media named the Australian athlete in an incident of misconduct with a female. She was a US citizen, while they were both at a prestigious five-star hotel. Subsequently, the police arrested him, and he eventually admitted to his wrongdoings. Law enforcement officials verified that they charged Pomersbach with offenses. That included assault, trespassing, and an attempt to violate the modesty of the woman.