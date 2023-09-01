Who is Sandeep Lamichhane? Nepal Court allows him to play Asia Cup despite rape charges

Sandeep Lamichhane, a 23-year-old Nepalese cricketer and former captain of the Nepal national cricket team, has been in news for quite some time. His recent involvement in an ongoing legal case for allegedly raping a minor has brought him back into the spotlight, particularly concerning his participation in the Asia Cup 2023.

In Gaushala-26, a case involving an individual identified by a code name has captured public attention. The person in question has been in hiding for several months while her alleged perpetrator, Sandeep Lamichhane, continues to participate in international cricket matches and gain support from both political figures and the public.

Police confirmed the presence of Lamichhane in a hotel through CCTV footage, where he was staying with the girl in question. On 8 September, the Kathmandu District Court granted permission for Lamichhane’s arrest to facilitate further investigation.

Advertisement

More about Sandeep Lamichhane case:

Recent developments have revealed that Lamichhane and his team presented falsified documents to the court, attempting to depict the girl as not a minor and suggesting that their interactions were consensual. However, the court detected this deception and has proceeded with a more in-depth inquiry.

Additionally, Sandeep’s team disclosed the identity of the minor through certain social media channels, intensifying the controversy surrounding the case.

Simultaneously, protests have emerged in Kathmandu, directed at the Cricket Association of Nepal for seemingly allowing the accused to continue his cricket career without adequate scrutiny. A significant number of people joined these protests to voice their condemnation.

The girl, who initially met Sandeep as a fan, claims she had no prior knowledge of the events that transpired. She is currently under the care of Maiti Nepal, an organization dedicated to safeguarding Nepali girls and women from various forms of abuse, including domestic violence, trafficking, child prostitution, child labor, and other forms of exploitation.

Known for his right-arm leg spin bowling skills, Sandeep Lamichhane has represented various Twenty20 franchise teams worldwide, including the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL), and the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).