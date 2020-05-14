The Indian cricketers might start optional skill-based outdoor training from May 18 if the Government of India eases restrictions, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal on Thursday.

Due to the countrywide lockdown, all top athletes are confined to their homes and are just doing some exercises to keep themselves fit in the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, May 17 will mark the end of the third phase of lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had informed that in the fourth phase of lockdown several guidelines would be relaxed.

“Yes, the BCCI is exploring options to see how our players can start their skill-based outdoor training provided there are favourable guidelines from central government post May 18,” Dhumal said.

Asked to elaborate, Dhumal said: “Since players can’t travel, we are looking at options to see if they can start their skills training (net sessions) at grounds near their residences. The BCCI is in constant touch with the government.”

“We have a roadmap in place for the players in the post lockdown phase.”

According to the PTI report, the net session for a batsman would mean only three bowlers. Currently, each of the Indian players is following customised fitness drill charts provided by their trainer Nick Webb.

“They have been using the app for their training purposes. All the senior India players and support staff have that app,” Dhumal said.

Dhumal further said that unless full normalcy is regained, the Indian board will not organise any camps. “The health and safety of our players is paramount. We will not have any camps till the travel restrictions are in place,” the treasurer added.

With PTI inputs.