Famous for bowling the last over of the ICC T20 World Cup final in 2007 and helping India cross the line by getting the wicket of Misbah ul Haq, Joginder Sharma is currently busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic as a frontline warrior as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Hisar district of Haryana.

However, he finally took some out from his busy schedule for his family in Rohtak, some 110 kilometres from Hisar.

“Finally, after a long, I got time to spend with my family…Motivating kids to be strong and stay happy at home…,” Joginder captioned a video in which he can be seen playing cricket with his children.

Finally After a long,I got time to spend with my family…Motivating kids to be strong n stay happy at home.. pic.twitter.com/Ie3xXfhCic — Joginder Sharma (@jogisharma83) April 12, 2020

In an earlier interview, Joginder had shed light upon his routine as a DSP

“My day starts around six in the morning. Today I started at 9am and am returning home now (8pm). But I need to be ready for emergency calls, so effectively I am available for duty 24 hours, and I can’t say no,” Joginder said as quoted by news agency IANS.

“The area that I need to oversee is mostly in the rural belt of Hisar. Right now, it involves guarding various check-posts and instructing not just truck and bus drivers but also common people about the virus. The basic message is: do not get out of the house unless you need to. If someone is outside without any purpose, we can sanction them under various legal acts,” he added.

Although Sharma’s international cricket career was short but it always be remembered in Indian cricket history as he helped India cross the final barrier against arch-rivals Pakistan in the inaugural T20 World Cup.