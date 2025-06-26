Cricketer Rinku Singh to get govt job in UP

International cricketer Rinku Singh, who recently got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, will start his new innings in the education department of the Uttar Pradesh government .

The state government has started the process of appointing him to the post of District Basic Education Officer (BSA) under the International Medalist Direct Recruitment Rules-2022.

A letter has been issued by the Director of Basic Education (Basic) in this regard, sources here said on Thursday.

The appointment in the Education department to Rinku Singh is being made under the policy of the state government, under which players who have achieved fame internationally are appointed to government services.

Recently, the cricketer got engaged to SP MP Priya Saroj. The marriage of the two was expected to take place in Varanasi on November 18, but now the date is shifted to February 2026 due to the busy cricketing schedule of Rinku.

