Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that it has given its approval in principal for a Test series in England where the players will stay in “bio-secure environment”.

The Jason Holder-led side was scheduled to visit England for three Tests in June but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour was pushed back. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is now looking to host series in July.

The board of directors of CWI met via teleconference on Thursday and it gave approval in principle for the proposed upcoming West Indies Test tour of England, said a release from the board on Friday.

“…CWI has also received and reviewed detailed plans for players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the duration of the tour, with all matches being played “behind closed doors”,” said the CWI statement.

The CWI said it would seek permission from the various national governments in the Caribbean to facilitate the movement of players and support staff, using private charter planes and conducting medical screenings and individual COVID-19 testing for all members of the touring party.

It added that it would continue to fine-tune arrangements with the ECB, whilst they await final UK government approval of their plans.

Earlier, skipper Holder had said that he won’t be forcing any of his players to take part in the England tour.

“Each player has to be comfortable in making the step,” Holder was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“It’s been made clear if we are to hop on a plane and go over to England to play, it must be safe.”

“Certainly from my perspective, I won’t be forcing anyone to go anywhere,” he added.