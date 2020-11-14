England’s cricket tour of South Africa later this month is in doubt after the Members’ Council of Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that it will not be appointing the Interim Board as suggested by the government.

The Council’s decision to go against the government’s order of appointing the interim board could invite sanction. It could mean that CSA will not have a right to field a team against visiting Englishmen.

CSA Members Council had recently held engagements with the proposed Interim Board of CSA, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and members of the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture, the Members Council. They could not come to agreement on several points.

The South African government had, last month, appointed an interim nine-member board to run Cricket South Africa (CSA) after the entire board resigned.

The new nine-member interim board was to be chaired by Judge Zak Yaqoob and included former CSA chief Haroon Lorgat. It also included seasoned administrator Andre Odendaal. Others included Omphile Ramela, Stavros Nikalo, Judith February, Andile Dawn Mbatha, Xolani Vonya and Nkeko Caroline Mampuru.

“The Members Council have written to the Minister to raise material concerns about the proposed Interim Board. Matters include several unresolved issues; overstepping and disregarding agreed upon duties, responsibilities and lines of accountability; and ultimately, a breakdown in the relationship between the Members Council and the propose Interim Board,” said a statement from Cricket South Africa.

“Despite CSA and the Members’ Council’s attempts to constructively engage members of the proposed Interim Board, unresolved matters including a conflict of interest relating to a proposed member of the Interim Board; opposition to outlined roles, responsibilities and reporting lines as outlined in the MOI; unprofessional conduct; non-cooperation; and misalignment between the Members Council and the Interim Board, remained contrary to the arrangements agreed to by the parties. Had such a relationship continued, CSA would have failed to ensure that it acts in the public interest at all times as these concerns severely reduced our focus on our key business, the development of cricket,” it added.