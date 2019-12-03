Wishes poured in as India cricketer and Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey tied knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty on Monday in Mumbai.

The 30-year-old cricketer and south Indian actress entered the wedlock in a traditional ceremony attended by family and close friends.

India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Tuesday saying: “Congratulations Pandey ji. Wish you both a lifetime of beautiful moments and happiness. God bless you both.”

Congratulations Pandey ji. Wish you both a lifetime of beautiful moments and happiness. God bless you both 😇🙏@im_manishpandey — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 3, 2019

Meanwhile, India swashbuckling opener and Kohli’s deputy in the limited-overs format Rohit Sharma wrote: “Wish you both all the happiness in the world. Trust me this will be your best innings.”

Wish you both all the happiness in the world. Trust me this will be your best innings 😉 @im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/8T2kZNOEeM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 2, 2019

Pandey’s current IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad also extended their wish to the player, “Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita. Congratulations!!”

Notably, Manish Pandey ensured that he led his state team Karnataka to a victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Tamil Nadu on Sunday before taking a flight to Mumbai and tying the knot with Ashrita on the very next day.

Manish Pandey played a crucial knock for his side in the final match. He scored unbeaten 60 runs off 45 deliveries to help Karnataka post a challenging total of 180 runs before Tamil Nadu fell a run short in a thrilling match played in Surat.

Talking about Ashrita, the actress has mainly worked in Tamil films. She came to limelight after her performance in Udhayam NH4 alongside Siddharth. She also featured in other films like Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavanigalum and Indrajith.