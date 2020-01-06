Wishes poured in as legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev, who took India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983, turned 61 on Monday. Players like VVS Laxman and Mohammed Kaif were in the list of Kapil’s well-wishers.

“Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a life filled with joy. A very happy birthday @therealkapildev Paaji,” former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

Meanwhile, thanking the legendary cricketer for being a role model of the youngsters, Mohammad Kaif wrote: “Many more happy returns of the day @therealkapildev Paaji. Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of youngsters.”

Terming Kapil the greatest all-rounder, BCCI said: “Wishing Team India’s greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winning Captain Kapil Dev a very happy birthday.”

“Happy Birthday to one of the legends of Indian cricket @therealkapildev Sir. Have a blessed year ahead,” India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

Kapil’s former teammate and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi said: “Birthday Greetings for the greatest Indian all rounder till date..God Bless Kaps now & Always..Love All Always.!”

Kapil had made his international debut against Pakistan in Quetta on October 1, 1978 before playing in the longest format of the game later that month in Faisalabad.

The right-handed all-rounder played 131 Test matches, amassing 5,248 runs and taking as many as 434 wickets. In 225 ODIs, Kapil scored 3,783 runs with 253 wickets to his name.

Kapil’s highest score in ODIs is 175 not out which he made against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. His 138-ball innings was laced with 16 boundaries and six sixes.