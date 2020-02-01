Post India’s thrilling super-over win over New Zealand in the fourth T20I on Friday, the cricket fraternity showered praises on the Men in Blue.

Chasing a target of 14 runs in the Super Over, India got home with ease as Rahul scored 10 off 3 balls and skipper Virat Kohli gave the finishing touch.

Earlier at Sky Stadium in Wellington, an excellent fifty from Manish Pandey powered India to 165 for 8 in 20 overs after being invited to bat. In return, half-centuries from Colin Munro (64 off 47) and Tim Seifert (57 off 39) kept New Zealand well on top of the chase but an anti-climax saw the Kiwis score only 10 runs off the final 12 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the penultimate over giving away just 4 runs. Following him, Shardul Thakur conceded just 6 runs in the final over to force a Super Over.

“4-0. Drama. Heartbreak again for New Zealand. India just too composed at the end. How good was that push for 2 from Virat! Could do that because Rahul had set it up,” said cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

“Two excellent results for India. Different players standing up. These pressure situations are the making of players. Rahul, Pandey, Saini, Thakur, all played a role,” he added.

“Quite Incredible to have a #SuperOver in back to back matches. The Indian seamers were simply outstanding in the last 3 overs to defend 18 . Love this quality of fighting till the end from India. Great win,” tweeted cricketer turned commentator VVS Laxman.

“Super Over batting 101: Start it like @klrahul11, go big at the start! End it like @imVkohli, calm, composed and with a proper cricketing shot!” wrote former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

Meanwhile, India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted: “Can be a real crazy game.”