Wishes started pouring in as India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul turned 28 on Friday. Hardik Pandya led the chart of Rahul’s well-wishers which included the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and ICC.

“Happy birthday brotherman…Always got your back,” wrote Pandya on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday brotherman ❣️ Always got your back ❣️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Apr 17, 2020 at 12:54pm PDT

“Happy birthday KL Rahul bro, have a great one,” said India’s opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Happy birthday @klrahul11 bro, have a great one pic.twitter.com/Q5DzXO7Qs6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 18, 2020

“36 Tests, 32 ODIs, 42 T20Is…4,706 international runs..First India player to score a century on ODI debut…Third Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game…Happy birthday, KL Rahul,” tweeted ICC.

Here are some more wishes: