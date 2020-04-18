Wishes started pouring in as India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul turned 28 on Friday. Hardik Pandya led the chart of Rahul’s well-wishers which included the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and ICC.
“Happy birthday brotherman…Always got your back,” wrote Pandya on Instagram.
“Happy birthday KL Rahul bro, have a great one,” said India’s opener Shikhar Dhawan.
“36 Tests, 32 ODIs, 42 T20Is…4,706 international runs..First India player to score a century on ODI debut…Third Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game…Happy birthday, KL Rahul,” tweeted ICC.
36 Tests, 32 ODIs, 42 T20Is
4,706 international runs
First player to score a century on ODI debut
Third Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game
Here are some more wishes:
! ! ⭐️
