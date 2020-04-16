Due to the economic fall-out from the novel Coronavirus, Cricket Australia (CA) has decided to stand down a majority of its staff throughout the country from April 27 until the end of the ongoing financial year, the body announced on Thursday.

“We have made the decision during this period of isolation, where activity has naturally been reduced, to stand down our people on reduced pay (with the exception of a skeleton staff) effective 27 April for the remainder of the financial year,” said the apex cricket body of Australia in a statement.

CA said that it is planning to resume events although there is no certainty when it will be possible.

“The impacts on the sports industry of the coronavirus pandemic are bigger than any one sport,” the statement said.

“Cricket Australia – like all sporting bodies – is planning for a return to training/play although no one is certain when this will be possible at this stage, and many scenarios are being considered.

“We are conscious of the impact this will have on Australian Cricket and are working hard to manage that proactively.

“We will continue to seek advice from medical experts and relevant government agencies to ensure the health and safety of our people, volunteers and communities, and to return to business as soon as possible,” it added.