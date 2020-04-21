In a recent development, chief executive of Cricket Australia (CA) Kevin Roberts on Tuesday stated that the cricket boards of both Australia and India want the Test series between the two cricketing nations scheduled later this year to go ahead on schedule.

Roberts hinted that there is a possibility that the series may now involve five Tests and could be played behind closed doors amid the threat caused by the dreaded coronavirus.

“At this point, we won’t rule anything out in terms of the Indian series. Along with the BCCI, the Indian players and their support staff, we want to stage a series that inspires the cricket world, whether or not there are people at the venue or not sitting in the stands,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Roberts as saying. (via news agencies)

“So we’ll explore all viable options, many of which wouldn’t have been contemplated until now. We are in a different world where all of a sudden we’re being grateful for what we have rather than lament about things that we don’t,” he added.

Roberts also said that the test-series is all set to be a spectacle for the fans and various arrangements are being made to enrich the fan experience for the Test series.

“What we are working on is our partnership with the BCCI. Whether that be about the pursuit of five-Test series in the future or whether it be about finding the most creative ways to ensure that together we can deliver an international Test series that inspires the cricket world throughout next summer,” Roberts said.

“That’s our focus. And we are planning for that and trying everything we can to make that happen,” he added.

It is worth highlighting that during the 2018-19 series, when India last toured Australia, the visiting team had managed to defeat Australia in Australia for the first time in a Test series. However, that time, the Aussies were without the services of two of their biggest stars- David Warner and Steve Smith, who were facing a year-long ban from cricket.

With the iconic duo back in the Kangaroo squad, the series promises to be an exciting one for cricket lovers around the globe.