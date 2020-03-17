The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is under doubts at the moments after its start was postponed from March 29 to April 15 due to COVID-19, may not witness the Australian cricketers as their board can stop them from visiting India.

According to a PTI report, the Australian media is claiming that Cricket Australia (CA) may ask the players to forego their lucrative IPL contract and remain in the country amid the deadly outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus around the world.

However, the Australian governing body has not officially directed the players anything about it but CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said they can always advise the players and guide them to a right decision.

“We can provide advice. We’re conscious of the fact that Australian players are individually contracted to the IPL and the time will certainly come very soon where players are going to be really interested and leaning on our perspective as their leader… to advise them in that regard,” PTI quoted Roberts as saying.

“And then there will also be a perspective from the BCCI and their IPL division within that and together with our players and the BCCI, I am sure players will reach the best possible decisions in uncertain circumstances.”

BCCI last week had announced their decision to postpone this year’s IPL before suspending all the domestic fixtures as well. “The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said in an official statement.