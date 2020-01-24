Post their six-wicket loss to India in first T20I of the five-match series on Friday, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson praised the way India played and admitted that the Men in Blue put the Kiwis under pressure constantly.

After invited to bat, New Zealand set a commendable target of 204 runs for India at the Eden Park in Auckland. However, that didn’t prove to be enough as the visitors comfortably chased down the total with six balls to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

“Credit to India for the way they played,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony as quoted by IANS.

“There are a lot of positives. It is hard to defend here and there was a bit of dew here. We knew we had to score over 200 with this being a used surface,” he added.

During the chase, India never really got their foot off the accelerator. This kept the required run-rate under control and New Zealand never got a good hold of the match.

“Taking pace off seemed to be working okay, but it was tough to execute because India put us under pressure constantly,” said the skipper, adding, “But we do need to find ways to pick up some wickets…It’s important we improve in all areas in the next game.”

The two teams will now take on each other in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.