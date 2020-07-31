Reflecting on his first season as a Chelsea player, Christian Pulisic said that it was a “very stop-start” first year. However, he expressed his excitement for being part of The Blues and said that overall it was an amazing season.

“It’s definitely been a crazy season, and a crazy year for everyone,” said Pulisic, as quoted on the official website of Chelsea, ahead of their FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday at the Wembley.

“It’s been very stop-start, particularly for me. I had a couple of injuries, then we had the lockdown, then the season restart. So there’s been a lot of ups and downs but I wouldn’t change it one bit. It’s been an amazing first season here, I’ve really enjoyed it and I’m just loving every bit of being at Chelsea.

“It has certainly been a wild first season, with the lockdown and stuff and it’s something nobody could have predicted. Overall though, I’m really happy with how things have turned out and I think you can see that in my recent performances, there’s a lot of chemistry on the pitch with the guys,” the 22-year-old American added.

In a total of 33 appearances for the Stamford Bridge across competition, Pulisic has scored 10 goals and provided for another 10 to play a pivotal role in Chelsea’s Premier League run to top-four and the FA Cup final.

After some injuries and irregular start in the first half of the season, the former Borussia Dortmund player, meanwhile, has proved to be a revelation since the return of top-flight football following the COVID-19 hiatus. In his total goal and assist tally of the season, four each have come in the last nine Premier League matches.

“I’ve been really pleased with my form since the restart, especially. I think I was able to come in with a different mindset, because I was fully fit and rested heading into the season starting again. I really wanted to prove myself following the injury and help the team, and I think I’ve been doing that recently,” Pulisic said.

Speaking further about the Saturday’s final against Arsenal, Pulisic admitted that it would be a huge ocassion for the fans and hoped that Chelsea can go on to win their ninth FA Cup title.

“I’m certainly aware of how big the FA Cup is over here. Growing up, I spent some time in England and I remember watching some FA Cup games over the years.

“I know what it means to football fans over here and how big the competition is, so I’m honoured to be in the final and have the opportunity to go and win the trophy. I’m really excited,” the USA international stated.