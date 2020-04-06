Star India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday advised people to use the lockdown period to spend time with their close ones.

“Utilize this period as an opportunity to spend time with your close ones and do things which you never got time to do at home…Stay strong and stay at home! House with garden #QuarantineLife,” tweeted the shuttler.

Srikanth on April 1 had urged the people to extend support to the needy ones by donating towards the PM-CARES Fund.

“If you’re looking to help those who need help during the Coronavirus pandemic, then you can simply donate to the PM CARES COVID-19 FUND using the UPI ID [email protected] And remember that even now to fight with this crisis #UPIChalega. #PaySafeIndia @upichalega @NPCI_NPCI,” Srikanth had tweeted.

India has so far reported 118 deaths due to the novel Coronavirus which has affected at least 4,314 in the country as per the Worldometer. Talking across the globe, the death toll due to the pandemic has reached more than 69,000 and the infected ones are more than 12 lakhs.