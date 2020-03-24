The former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has offered Eden Gardens’ indoor facility and the players dormitory to the West Bengal government to create a temporary medical facility to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If government asks us, we will certainly hand over the facility. Anything that is need of the hour, we will do it. There is absolutely no problem,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

The world’s richest cricket board, the BCCI has not yet pledged any donations or a fund to fight the novel coronavirus. Speaking about that, the former Indian captain said he will have words with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah before making a call.

Meanwhile, Kolkata and all other municipal and district towns in West Bengal are under a complete lockdown from 5 PM on Monday till midnight of March 31 in an attempt to prevent the spread of the ongoing health crisis.

The West Bengal government announced the decision on Sunday, the day India followed ‘Janata Curfew’, after the recommendation from the Central Government.

The order issued on March 22 covering whole or part of all the 23 districts in the state, was given under the West Bengal Epidemic Disease COVID-19 regulations, 2020, framed according to relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The ‘Prince of Calcutta’ welcomed the government’s decision of complete lockdown and hoped that the move will help in flattening the curve of the COVID-19 cases which the whole world is so desperately trying.

“I think this is the best option at the current moment. Certain things are beyond anybody’s control. Whatever directives that the government and ministry of health gives us, we have to follow. That’s the case all over the world,” the 47-year-old said.

