Despite the coronavirus crisis in the world, including Britain, the English Premier League clubs on Friday have once again expressed their desire to finish the 2019/20 season subject to restrictions being lifted in the country.

The league and clubs discussed possible steps towards resuming the season at a meeting.

“The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers,” said Premier League in a statement.

“No decisions were taken at today’s Shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding ‘Project Restart’.

“The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government’s support,” it added.

The coronavirus has put a halt to every sports activity in the world and the chances of return seem bleak. As a result, the related tournaments are likely to incur heavy loss and the Premier League sides are no exception. As per a report in PTI, the English top-flight league would face an estimated loss of $1.25 billion in case no more football is played due to the global pandemic.

However, restarting the league and playing the 92 remaining games behind closed doors would mitigate that loss, avoiding the need to repay hundreds of millions to broadcasters.