Manu Bhaker has made the most of the extended period of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ace shooter posted on her Twitter handle that she is learning how to ride a bike and the mission has almost been accomplished.

Bhaker already knows how to ride a cycle, scooter and drive a car, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner and a hopeful at Tokyo Olympics next year, said in the tweet.

“Cycle: check, Scooty: check, Car: check, Bike: almost check,” Bhaker tweeted with a photo of her sitting on a bike, a broad smile pasted across her face.

Speaking to IANS, Bhaker recently said that she wouldn’t be going for any camp unless she is convinced that it is truly safe with the coronavirus pandemic still causing havoc.

Resumption of training has been the hot debate in sports ever since the government allowed for sports facilities and stadiums to be opened moving into Lockdown 4.0.

“Unless and until they make it extremely compulsory or convince us that it is truly safe, I won’t go for any camp. We have been provided with electronic targets and facilities by SAI so I have been working on that at home. So unless and until there is some big tournament coming up or if the risk of the virus is truly off, I don’t see any reason to go back to training,” the eight-time World Cup gold medallist had said.

The National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) is working on a time frame that allows for holding a national camp in July at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital.

Pistol shooters Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Varma and rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan have all been recommended for the Arjuna Award.