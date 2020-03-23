Making people aware of the need to stay at home in order to save themselves from the novel Coronavirus, India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has changed his username name on Twitter to “Lets stay indoors India”.

“Taking in all information ( both authentic and some seemingly panicky ones) . One thing seems certain ‘ The next 2 weeks are going to be extremely crucial’ . Every city in India should literally feel deserted for the next 2 weeks, cos if this escalates it will be mayhem. #COVID19 (sic),” said Ashwin on the microblogging website.

“We need to remember we are a densely populated country and a very large part of them don’t have access to information,” he added.

We need to remember we are a densely populated country and a very large part of them don’t have access to information. — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 23, 2020

In an attempt to contain the rapidly spreading COVID-19, the Centre has announced a complete lockdown of 13 states and 80 districts across the country till March 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the people to impose ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday, March 22. But as soon as the curfew ended, several people across the country were seen out on streets, carrying on with their usual business.

PM Modi had also asked people to express gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens, and clapping, in a light manner. But the people gathered out on to the streets and carried out celebratory processions, when social distancing has been advised by the Government.

After the carelessness showcased by the people of the country, India tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday had also stressed that staying at home during the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus is the “biggest need of the hour.”