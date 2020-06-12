The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Friday released an update of key events in the third quarter of 2020, announcing the cancellation of the World Tour Bulgaria Open, while exploring the possibility of holding an alternative event for players who can travel to the Czech Republic.

At its Executive Committee meeting on June 4, the ITTF revealed that it hoped to stage full open international events in the last quarter of 2020. It is also investigating the possibility of holding alternative, regionally-based and invitational events in the third quarter, reports Xinhua news agency.

Due to local restrictions for hosting international events, the ITTF announced the cancellation of the ITTF World Tour Bulgaria Open, set to be held from September 1 to 6 in Panagyurishte.

Table tennis’ global governing body will explore opportunities for the possibility of an alternative event to be scheduled on the same dates.

The Czech Open, scheduled for August 25 to 30 in Olomouc, will not be staged as a full open international event due to potential travel restrictions. However, the ITTF is discussing with local organizers about the possibility of jointly holding an alternative event for those who can travel to the Czech Republic.

The ITTF is finalizing details of an alternative events format. As soon as the concept is finalized and further decisions are made at the next Executive Committee meeting on June 23, the ITTF will conduct further discussions with hosts of postponed and scheduled events of the World Tour, Challenge Plus and Challenge series.