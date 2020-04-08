In a recent development, Hockey India (HI) has donated as much as Rs 21 lakh to the Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help the state in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic. With the number of COVID-19 positive cases on the rise in Odisha, the executive board of Hockey India unanimously came to the agreement to donate the amount to the state.

As per the current record, the virus has already killed 150 people in the country while claiming more than 80,000 deaths worldwide.

Hockey India has announced a contribution of Rs. 21.00 Lakhs towards the Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help the State in its fight against #COVID19. #IndiaKaGame More 👇https://t.co/50ujZemyCB — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 8, 2020

“…given the current crisis that we are all facing, everyone at Hockey India hopes that this contribution of Rs 21 lakhs can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” HI president Mohammed Mushtaq Ahmad said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI.

“The Government of Odisha is doing their best to fight the pandemic in the state, and we hope that through this contribution, Hockey India can also help the people of Odisha, who have always been huge support for Indian hockey,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, HI secretary Rajinder Singh agreed with the words of the President while also highlighting Odisha’s contribution to the development of the sport in the country.

“Hockey India has always received huge support and motivation from the people of Odisha, and I am proud that the Hockey India Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total amount of Rs 21 lakh to the Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he said as quoted by PTI.

“We hope our contribution will help the state provide vital facilities and care to those in need, and also provide support to the heroes who are working tirelessly to fight this pandemic,” he added.

It should be noted that Hockey India had earlier contributed Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES fund to help the nation in its fight against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)