With the coronavirus cases surging across the world with each passing day, India’s chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has suggested that postponing the Tokyo Olympics would be a better call.

The quadrennial event is slated to be played between July 24 and August 9 this year but considering the gravity of the situation caused by the novel Coronavirus, Gopichand thinks that deferring the mega event would be a right choice.

“I think, in the present scenario, with the health scares and all the travel restrictions and all, it is a tough time and at the moment the whole world is thinking about health and safety for its citizens, so I think given the situation it is better if the Olympics are postponed,” said Gopichand as quoted by PTI.

The virus has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. So far it has claimed more than 9,000 lives and has infected over 223,000 across the world.

An event like Olympics entails tough preparation and hence Gopichand wants the International Olympic Committee to take a call on the big tournament as soon as possible.

“I have my doubts about the Olympics. It is not like it is far away. The preparation has to start now. So, the IOC has to take a call now for everyone to relax,” he added.