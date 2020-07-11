The wife of former Indian all-rounder and Minister of State for Sports in West Bengal Laxmi Ratan Shukla has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19.

Smita Sanyal Shukla, a deputy secretary in the state Health and Family Welfare Department, tested positive for the deadly virus on Friday.

“Yes she has tested positive for COVID-19,” Shukla told IANS on Saturday.

She reportedly has a fever and is put under home isolation as per the protocol.

Earlier, Kolkata Police had requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to let them use the under galleries of Eden Gardens as a temporary quarantine facility and it has now been decided that the under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up the facilities. In case, more space is required then even the J block might be used.

However, administrative blocks have reserved blocks B, C, D, K and L for themselves to conduct various activities or administrative works.

(With inputs from IANS)