In a recent announcement, the English Premier League has decided to suspend all its matches until 3 April on Friday amid the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which has infected more than a lakh people worldwide including Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsa winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and claimed close to 5,000 lives.

“Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” the Premier League said in a statement released by them.

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020

In addition, Premier League side Everton have announced that their entire first-team squad and coaching staff have been advised to self-isolate post a player reported symptoms that were consistent with COVID-19.

Everton were not the only side to take such steps as Leicester City had earlier told many as three players to go into self-isolation on Thursday. Bournemouth has also revealed that goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four staff members have been advised to adhere to self-isolation.

“Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19,” said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters in the official statement.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority,” he added in the statement.

The statement added that any update on whether the tournament will be further postponed or the remaining matches cancelled will be given whenever appropriate.