Acknowledging the efforts of the frontline workers and “brilliant” National Health Service (NHS) who are working tirelessly round the clock, David Beckham along with his family members thanked them by clapping.

“Managed to set the phone up this week to get the whole family showing our appreciation for all the frontline workers and our brilliant NHS. Thank you for another week of hard work. #ClapForOurCarers,” Beckham wrote in the story.

Prior to this, Beckham had posted a video on Instagram on March 27 wherein also he along with his kids can be seen clapping for the health workers and the NHS.

“Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 #ClapForOurCarers @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven,” Beckham captioned the video.

Notably, NHS is the publicly funded healthcare system of the United Kingdom.

To help the countrymen combat the novel Coronavirus, Manchester United decided to support NHS by donating medical equipments as they fight the crisis.

The virus COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 7,900 lives and has affected over 65,000 in the United Kingdom by Friday noon (IST) as per the Worldometer.